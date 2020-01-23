The Joplin Public Library has received a $4,000 grant from the Bramlage and Willcoxon Foundation to be used for services for families and children.
Books and literacy resources will be purchased with the grant funds. Those materials will be provided to families who attend the library’s monthly Explore & Play literacy events, which are held to help ensure access to age-appropriate books and to grow families' home libraries.
The literacy materials will be added to the library’s collection of "take-home bags." Those are provided so that families have access to a well-rounded collection of resources that can improve their children’s literacy skills.
"Early literacy is a key ingredient in making Joplin a healthy, equitable and desirable place to live," children’s librarian Christina Matekel-Gibson said in a statement. "By investing in these projects and offering early literacy resources directly focused on children, we are investing in our community and working to support children at a crucial time in their development."
The Bramlage and Willcoxon Foundation focuses on assisting the community by providing resources for health, education and children.
