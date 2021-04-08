The Joplin Public Library will host "Scams of 2021," a Facebook Live event, at 11 a.m. today. Clair Stewart, an attorney for the Federal Trade Commission, will be the featured guest.
Stewart will discuss trademarks of current online scams and predatory phishing behavior. One topic that will be discussed focuses on online scams associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
To watch, go to the library's Facebook page. The video also will be archived for later viewing.
The online session is free and available to the public; no library card is required.
Details: 417-623-7953.
