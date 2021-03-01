Postponed by the onset of COVID-19 last year, the Joplin Lincoln Day dinner is set to continue as an annual Republican celebration this Saturday.
The banquet serves as an opportunity for area leaders and representatives to rally for local Republicans while also detailing respective legislative efforts for 2021.
“We think it’s important that these officeholders be able to come out and visit with the people who support them one-on-one,” said Nick Myers, chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.
Attendance will be restricted to 250 people due to ongoing pandemic safety restrictions. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Butcher’s Block Catering & Event Center, 499 W. Fountain Road. Doors open at 6 p.m.
“This is a joint event for Jasper and Newton County Republicans” for the last 20 years, Myers said. “Traditionally, each county would have their own Lincoln Day event, but we make this a joint effort.”
This year’s confirmed speakers, Myers said, include U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, U.S. Rep. Billy Long, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Sen. Bill White and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis will serve as the night’s master of ceremonies.
To register online and purchase a $45 ticket, go to www.joplinlincolnday.com.
