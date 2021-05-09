After a pandemic-scarred theatrical season last year, Joplin Little Theatre officials have announced the upcoming 2021-22 season, one they hope won’t be delayed or postponed by unexpected national disasters.
“With our 2019-2020 season, it felt like a small Broadway close,” said Angela Lowe, theater board president. “Every time I would go to the theater to check on things, I felt an overcoming wave of sadness.”
The theater — which boasts of being the longest continuously operating community theater of its type west of the Mississippi River — had never experienced such a shutdown since its inception in 1939.
“JLT felt a responsibility to keep our patrons safe and that meant forgoing a season of shows,” added Greg Green, who serves as chairman of the theater’s directing staff. But, he said, “we are ready to deliver what I feel is a great season with a little something for everyone.”
The thrill to finally have a season in place, “and a stellar season at that, is fantastic," Lowe said. "Every show has such diversity and wonderful live theater to experience — drama, laughter, song and dance.”
Green said the 2021-22 season will have, for the first time in a long time, three musicals. “Typically we do two musicals and three plays, but we felt this season was special as we are coming back and we want to give the audiences a season to remember with shows that not only have name recognition but (are) very entertaining as well," he said. “I feel like we have assembled one of the best seasons yet.”
The shows in Joplin Little Theatre's upcoming season:
• “Clue: On Stage,” directed by Tegan Whited. A madcap comedy based off the popular Hasbro board game and 1985 cult-classic movie. The play will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3.
• “Plaid Tidings,” directed by Carolyn McGowan. A Christmas-themed musical set in the 1950s and filled with classic era tunes and holiday gems like “Let It Snow” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The play will run from Dec. 1-5.
• “Driving Miss Daisy,” directed by Greg Green. A theatrical take on Alfred Uhry’s play that can be funny and searing at the same time, transcending prejudices and social conventions. The play will run from Feb. 2-6, 2022.
• “Man of La Mancha,” directed by Gary Roney. This musical story centers on the Don Quixote and his never-ceasing battle with windmills. The play will run from March 23-29, 2022.
• “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” directed by Becki Arnall. A riff off the comedy film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” it tells about King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table — featuring showgirls, cows, killer rabbits and French people. The play will run from May 18-22, 2022.
The Joplin Little Theatre box office will open at 9 a.m. June 1 for reservations; people may go online at www.joplinlittletheatre.org or call 417-623-3638.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.