Main Street in Joplin will be closed starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday from First to Seventh streets for The Great Race event.
East/west traffic along Fourth Street will remain open until 1 p.m. East/west traffic on Second and Seventh streets will continue throughout the day.
Main Street is anticipated to reopen at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
During this event, more than 120 antique and classic automobiles will line the 300 to 500 blocks of Main Street starting at 4:45 p.m. Only cars built in 1974 and earlier can participate.
The Great Race has been on the road annually for 40 years and is billed as the world’s premiere old-car rally, with most of the rides having been manufactured before World War II.
This is the second time in three years the race has been routed into Joplin for an overnight stop, according to Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Joplin.
Cars are planned to reach the finish line on Main Street in downtown starting at 4:45 p.m. that day.
The course started Saturday in St. Augustine, Florida, and is to finish Sunday, July 2, in Colorado Springs. Race teams and their cars come from around the world, including Japan, England, Australia, Germany and Canada.
The oldest automobiles participating this year are a 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hillclimber, a 1916 Chevrolet and a 1917 American LaFrance.
One of the event sponsors, trucking company CFI, will be parking company show trucks in downtown as well.
There is no charge for spectators to watch the racers arrive and visit the car displays.
