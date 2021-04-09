A 40-year-old man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon following a gun-pointing incident Thursday outside the Michigan Place Apartments in Joplin.
Officers responding to a report of a man displaying a gun stopped a vehicle at 15th Street and Michigan Avenue and detained Shawn M. McCarty, of Joplin.
Police Cpl. Isaac Costley said McCarty pointed a handgun at girlfriend Melissa M. Williams, 39, and her 18-year-old son shortly before officers arrived on the scene. No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident, Costley said.
