A Joplin man purportedly nabbed in September with eight other people's identification was back in court Thursday on charges that he was caught again two months ago with 46 debit and credit cards and nine identification cards belonging to other people.
Dailan T. Fitts, 31, waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of trafficking in stolen identities, stealing and fraudulent use of a credit device stemming from an arrest June 1 when police went looking for him as a suspect in a theft from a vehicle.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley ordered Fitts to stand trial on the charges and set his initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 11.
Joplin police were investigating the theft May 26 of identification, credit and debit cards and some cash from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of South Forest Avenue when the victim informed them that someone had tried to use one of her stolen cards at the Target store on East Seventh Street.
A detective reviewing store surveillance footage identified the suspect attempting to use the credit card as Fitts, whom the detective happened to have seen running along Geneva Avenue the day of the theft. With the help of a patrol officer, information was developed as to Fitts' whereabouts, and he was arrested at a residence on St. Louis Avenue.
During the arrest, 55 credit, debit and identification cards belonging to 10 or more people were found, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Fitts already faced charges of trafficking in stolen identities and receiving stolen property from a Sept. 22 traffic stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger. Arrested at the time on warrants, Joplin City Jail staff found eight other people's identification cards in a backpack he had, according to records.
Since that time, Fitts also had picked up vehicle tampering and drug possession charges in March and domestic assault charges in April.
The domestic assault charges were dismissed when the alleged victims declined to testify against him at a preliminary hearing. All the other charges remain pending in court.
