A Joplin man accused of stalking, abducting and abusing his ex-girlfriend for more than a week was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with three felonies.
Police Capt. William Davis confirmed Friday that officers had responded to six calls since May 18 regarding domestic violence involving Aeron C. O'Donnell, 35, and a 31-year-old ex-girlfriend.
Davis said the victim had reported three instances of stalking-type behavior on the part of O'Donnell prior to Wednesday when he showed up at her home at 4:30 a.m., pulled her outside and shoved her into his vehicle.
O'Donnell purportedly held her head down on a console of the vehicle while repeatedly threatening to harm her while driving away from her residence on Wall Avenue. As they neared the Petro truck stop on Joplin's southeast side, she escaped his clutches and jumped out of the vehicle, Davis side.
A driver behind them in traffic saw what was happening, stopped and gave her a ride to the truck stop. But O'Donnell allegedly followed her inside the Petro store and would not leave her alone until other people inside the store intervened and forced him to flee, Davis said.
Police were summoned, and the woman was taken to Freeman Hospital West for evaluation of arm and neck injuries.
Davis said she later walked home from the hospital only to find that O'Donnell was waiting for her inside; he began choking her, but she broke free and fled out the back of the house, hiding in her car until he left.
But the next morning, he returned, entered her home, threw her into a chair and bound her hands with duct tape and her feet with a shirt, Davis said. She broke free from her bindings and called 911 when he fell asleep in her bathtub, leading to his arrest.
He was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic assault in connection with what happened Wednesday. Davis indicated that additional charges could be filed with respect to Thursday's incident.
