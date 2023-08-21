A 45-year-old Joplin man was arrested this past weekend and charged with a felony assault of his wife.
Capt. William Davis said police officers were called at 12:15 a.m. Saturday regarding a domestic disturbance at 4511 Hickory Lane, where they found Pamela Falkensten, 48, with a broken nose and possible concussion after being beaten by her husband. She was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of her injuries.
Davis said Eric T. Falkensten, 45, had left the address by the time officers got there. Jasper County deputies later arrested him. He is accused of having punched his wife in the face multiple times.
