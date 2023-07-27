A 35-year-old Joplin man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with assaulting his 62-year-old mother.
Police were called at 8:36 p.m. to a residence in 400 block of South Connor Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance.
They found Karen L. Sykes with a cut and bruising on her head purportedly sustained when her son punched her. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of her injuries.
Police said Justin K. Thomas apparently had been drinking before assaulting his mother. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree domestic assault.
