A Jasper County jury found a 67-year-old defendant guilty on five counts of statutory sodomy and rape in a three-day trial this week involving the sexual abuse of a girl over a 10-year period.
After two days of testimony in Jasper County Circuit Court, jurors deliberated about 2 1/2 hours Thursday before returning verdicts finding 67-year-old Jack T. Hooker guilty of three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and single counts of first-degree and second-degree statutory rape.
The sentencing phase of the trial began Friday morning and concluded with the jury's recommendation that Hooker be assessed three life sentences on the sodomy convictions and terms of 100 years and seven years on the statutory rape counts, with a fine added to the second-degree rape sentence.
A 17-year-old girl testified that Hooker began sexually abusing her in 2011 when she was 5 and continued doing so for 10 years. The abuse began with acts of sodomy and progressed to rape, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
The five convictions concerned acts committed in 2011, 2017 and 2021.
Hooker remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail without bond set pending a sentencing hearing, which trial Judge David Mouton has set for May 1.
