Joplin Police are investigating the shooting death Wednesday of a Joplin man.
Jonathan E. Powell, 36, was found shot at Westside Mini-Storage, 1717 S. Roosevelt Ave. after police were dispatched there at 12:15 p.m. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he later died, said police Capt. Nick Jimenez in a statement.
Powell was found when police responded to a call reporting trouble at the address. Jimenez, asked if police knew how Powell was shot, said an autopsy to be conducted today in Springfield will help give investigators more information about the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information about the shooting may call the department at 417-623-3131, ext. 885.
