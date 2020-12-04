A Joplin man has died and two women are hospitalized after an early-morning residential fire at 1730 S. Picher Ave.
Fire crews found David Crowder, 68, injured inside the burning house. They rescued him and administered first aid. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
In addition, two women were found outside the house with injuries, and they also were taken to a hospital. One woman is listed in critical condition and the other is listed in stable condition, according to the Joplin Police Department. Their identities have not been released because the fire investigation is still active, fire Chief Jim Furgerson said.
Police said the fire was reported by a 911 call at 3:42 a.m. Firefighters responded a minute later and found the single-story, wood-frame house with fire showing and heavy smoke. Initial reports received by the department were that someone was trapped inside the house.
The fire department responded with nine units and 21 firefighters.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.