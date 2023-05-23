A judge sentenced a 57-year-old Joplin man this week to 10 years in prison for statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Judge Gayle Crane assessed David T. Gallowich the prison time at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
The defendant, who was prosecuted and sentenced as a prior and persistent offender, pleaded guilty March 13 to second-degree statutory rape in a plea deal dismissing additional counts that he was facing of first-degree statutory rape and fourth-degree child molestation.
The conviction pertains to forcible sexual intercourse with the girl in August 2020 when she was 14 years old. But probable-cause affidavits state that he actually began sexually abusing her in 2017 when she was 11.
The charges were not filed until 2021 after an investigation by Joplin police.
Gallowich has three felony convictions from 1985 in Maricopa County, Arizona, for robbery, theft and trafficking in stolen property.
