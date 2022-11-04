A 36-year-old Joplin man was sent this week to prison for six years on burglary, theft and stolen property convictions, and ordered to pay more than $37,000 in restitution to his victims.
Jonathan R. Loomis pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to three counts of second-degree burglary and single felony counts of stealing and receiving stolen property in a plea agreement calling for concurrent six-year sentences on each of the convictions.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Loomis the agreed-upon length of sentences with restitution orders in each of the three cases involved.
Two of the burglary convictions pertain to break-ins early this year of rental storage units at 2101 S. Schifferdecker Ave. in Joplin. The third burglary conviction and lone stealing conviction pertain to thefts in July from a storage unit at 3402 E. Seventh St.
The stolen property conviction stems from a theft from a storage unit at 2521 E. Seventh St. Among the items stolen there was a silver-plated tuba valued at $8,000, which police recovered when the defendant's girlfriend attempted to sell it at the Ernie Williamson Music shop on Range Line Road.
The plea offer Loomis accepted dismissed two other stealing charges and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm that were filed on him two years ago when he purportedly confessed to stealing a Ford Mustang with a pistol and shotgun in it from an address on East Newman Road.
Loomis was a convicted felon on probation at the time for a burglary and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
