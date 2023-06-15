A Joplin man is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond after police say he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's residence and put a gun to her father's head.
Robert J. Hawkins, 56, is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with a 4:25 a.m. incident Monday at 1209 S. Iowa Ave.
Police Sgt. Jason Stump said the ex-girlfriend and her father were at the address when Hawkins arrived and began pounding on the door. Stump said Hawkins then forced his way inside, pushed the woman's father to the floor and put a gun to his head.
No shots were fired in the incident, and neither the woman nor her father required medical attention, according to Stump. The suspect had left the address by the time police arrived. But he was located at his home on Kentucky Avenue and arrested.
