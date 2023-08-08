NEOSHO, Mo. — A 22-year-old Joplin man is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in a trial division of Newton County Circuit Court on a felony domestic assault charge filed on him in May.
Connor J. Garvin waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a count of second-degree domestic assault and was ordered by Associate Judge Christine Rhoades to stand trial.
Garvin is accused of hitting and choking his girlfriend during an argument May 20 at a residence on the south side of Joplin.
