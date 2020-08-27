A Joplin man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the sexual exploitation of a 4-year-old child.
Anthony Leon Helsel, 32, was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty on Sept. 24, 2019, to one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.
According to a statement released Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri, an investigation began in September 2018 after law enforcement received two tips that Helsel was offering a 4-year-old child for sex through an app, and that he had uploaded suspected child pornography to his Facebook account. In October 2018, Kentucky law enforcement provided information that Helsel also offered images of child pornography to an undercover law enforcement officer in Kentucky, as well as to other members of the app.
Officers executed a search warrant at Helsel’s residence that month, and according to the statement from the U.S. attorney's office, Helsel admitted that he had taken pornographic photos of the child victim, that he had been sending child pornography to others and receiving child pornography from them, and that he had talked to others about them having sex with the child. Helsel also admitted that he had shared videos of him sexually assaulting the child victim to multiple users on the app.
According to court documents, Helsel created hundreds of images and videos of the child victim’s sexual abuse. He also repeatedly sent those images and videos of him sexually assaulting her to many other app users over the internet. Investigators also found images of child pornography produced by Helsel with a 1-year-old infant.
At the time officers arrived at Helsel’s residence to execute the search warrant, he was conversing with another user on the app, Gary McKinney, of Joplin.
McKinney was sentenced in February to 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography. He is not eligible for parole and will spend the remainder of his life on supervised release once he has completed the sentence.
McKinney was a police officer with the Joplin Police Department for about seven years until May 20, 2006. He also worked for a short time as a police officer in Webb City and Duquesne. He owned and operated Gary McKinney Plumbing Services at the time of his arrest.
The child victim also told investigators that both Helsel and another person sexually assaulted her.
