A 54-year-old Joplin man is among nine co-defendants named in a superseding federal indictment of a California drug kingpin and associates who distributed an estimated 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine in Northeast Oklahoma and Southwest Missouri.
Kelly W. Bryan, whom a recent news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, identified as a Joplin resident, is charged in the 13-count indictment with aiding in one of at least three drug conspiracies directed by Luis Alfredo Jacobo, also known as “Lokz,” 30, of Bakersfield, California.
Jacobo, Bryan and others involved in the conspiracies were arrested last week by federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division.
Curtis A. Jones, 44, of Marshfield; Renee L. Haynes, 40, of Bolivar; Jesus Valdez Martinez, 46, of Bolivar; David “Scott” Chambers, 52, of Springfield; and Glen “Charlie” Rast, 46, of Elkland, also are charged with participating in the conspiracy that distributed the meth sent from California in Missouri.
Valdez Martinez, who is in federal custody in connection with a related case in Montana, and Antonio Cervantes Garcia, 33, of Bakersfield, in federal custody in a related case in western Oklahoma, are named as Jacobo’s principal co-conspirators in the distribution of the drug in Oklahoma and Missouri.
Two Grove, Oklahoma, residents, William Donavan Johnson III, 46, and Shauni B. Callagy, 31, are identified in the indictment as participants in the “Jacobo Johnson conspiracy” that included Bryan, Jones, Martinez and others who lived in the Grove area and were known as the “Oklahoma Group.”
The group distributed meth obtained from the “California Group” involved in the conspiracy between May 2016 and December 2018.
The U.S. attorney’s office said Jacobo would obtain the meth from sources in Mexico, and using Bakersfield as his base of operations, directed its distribution in Oklahoma and Missouri through three separate groups, sometimes sending it by mail, other times by vehicle in quantities of 50 to 100 pounds.
Co-conspirators would drive large amounts of cash back to California or mail as much as $100,000 at a time, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
The indictments are the result of a federal task force investigation dubbed “Operation Pullin Chains” and is related to the seizure of 231 pounds of meth made by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs in October 2020 at a storage unit in Grove. Also seized along with the meth was more than $465,000 in cash.
