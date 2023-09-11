A 54-year-old defendant waived his preliminary hearing last week on charges that he assaulted another Joplin man.
John K. Conney waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to stand trial on counts of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division for Oct. 16.
Conney is accused of throwing a rock at Howard Belk, 44, and hitting him in the arm twice with a board June 21 in the block where Belk lives in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that when a neighbor of the victim tried to intervene, Conney tried to run the neighbor over with his vehicle.
