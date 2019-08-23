Joplin man pleads guilty to attempted sexual assault

A man accused of attempting sexual assaults of female employees at two stores on Joplin's east side in January 2017 pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping and attempted sodomy charges.
Lawrence E. Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree kidnapping and attempted sodomy in a plea agreement dismissing two other counts of kidnapping and assault, and limiting the prison time he might receive to 10 years for the kidnapping conviction and four years for the attempted sodomy.
Circuit Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge set Johnson's sentencing hearing on Nov. 4.
Johnson was arrested on sexual assault charges following incidents Jan. 2, 2017, involving female clerks at two Joplin stores.
At the first store on Range Line Road, he lured the lone clerk on duty into a restroom by requesting her assistance with a supposed restroom equipment issue, according to a probable-cause affidavit. When she entered the restroom, he shut the door and locked it, and then forced her up against a wall, took her pants off and forced her to remove her underwear, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she was in fear for her life. But then, before anything further happened, Johnson suddenly left the restroom and the business, taking the woman's cellphone and a phone that belonged to the business with him, according to the affidavit.
Police said Johnson showed up at a second store, where a female employee thwarted his attempts to lure her into a similar situation.
Johnson underwent more than one court-ordered mental health examination before being determined mentally competent for court proceedings in March 2018.
