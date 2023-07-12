A 62-year-old defendant pleaded guilty this week to second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated in a plea agreement regarding an injury vehicle crash two years ago in Joplin.
Joplin resident Jeffrey L. Jones changed his plea to guilty on both counts at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement limiting the prison time he might be assessed to no more than 10 years.
Jones was driving a westbound pickup truck that crossed the centerline on West 20th Street on June 25, 2021, and struck two eastbound vehicles, causing one of the other drivers to suffer fracture of two cervical vertebrae.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Jones had an odor of intoxicants and exhibited other signs of impairment and admitted to a police officer that he had consumed some beer. But he refused to provide a blood sample for testing, according to the affidavit.
Judge Gayle Crane ordered a pre-sentence assessment of Jones on Monday and set his sentencing hearing for Sept. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.