A 20-year-old Joplin man received a suspended imposition of sentence when he pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking in stolen identities.
Scotten J. Kenworthy pleaded guilty to the charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal dismissing related counts of forgery and misdemeanor theft and calling for the suspended imposition of sentence. Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea arrangement and placed Kenworthy on supervised probation for five years with an order to pay $499.10 in restitution.
Kenworthy was charged with the offenses in November 2021 following an investigation by Joplin police of a complaint made by the Walmart store on Range Line Road in Joplin.
The defendant had placed two online orders totaling more than $400 with the store in October using the name and account information of a woman in Arizona, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Kenworthy subsequently admitted to a detective that he had paid for her account information from an illegal online operation and that he had conducted similarly fraudulent transactions using other people's information up to 20 times in a two-month period.
A search of his phone turned up 290 separate accounts and passwords of other people and 26 forged checks made out for a total of $47,204.24 saved in a file section of the phone. He told the detective that he had attempted to use the checks, but they had failed to "go through."
In the files, police also purportedly found guides on how to defraud three other states' unemployment funds as well as the Texas Rent Relief program.
