A Joplin man accused of trafficking in fentanyl has taken a plea offer requiring that he complete a local treatment court program.
Austin T. Stoffel, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of possession of a controlled substance in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and ordered Stoffel's placement in the program.
The defendant had been facing the more serious offense of second-degree trafficking in fentanyl, a potent narcotic often mixed with other powder drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
The conviction pertains to a traffic stop conducted by Joplin police Feb. 14 on East 26th Street. Stoffel, who was driving a vehicle with expired registration and had made an improper turn, was arrested for also driving while revoked and a search of his person turned up 10 milligrams of fentanyl wrapped in foil, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
