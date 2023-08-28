A 26-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing last week on a felony child-abuse charge and was ordered to stand trial.
Coy J. Akin, of Joplin, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court, with Associate Judge Joseph Hensley setting his initial appearance in a trial division on Sept. 18.
Akin is accused of physically abusing the 3-year-old daughter of his girlfriend on or about Jan. 9.
An abuse exam conducted at the Children's Center in Joplin on Jan. 10 found small bruises on her ribs and upper chest, a large bruise on her thigh, and further bruising on her arms, forehead and nose, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The mother of the girl purportedly told Joplin police that Akin abused all three of her children, including one who is his own child, by throwing them against walls and slapping them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.