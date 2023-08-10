A judge decided Thursday that there is probable cause for a Joplin man to stand trial on felony charges that he assaulted and attempted to tie up his girlfriend.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley ordered Richard M. Kadopickens, 45, to stand trial in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping after a preliminary hearing.
The defendant's girlfriend testified that Kadopickens became physically abusive while staying with her in June, hitting and choking her and not letting her leave her apartment. Several times, he tried to tie her up, but she fought him off, she said.
"It went on for a long time," she said. "I thought I was going to die."
The girlfriend told the court that she sustained several bruises and sore ribs from the beating.
Police were called to the residence June 30 and Kadopickens was arrested after a foot pursuit, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He has remained in custody since then with his bond currently set at $6,000 surety or $1,000 cash.
The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 30.
