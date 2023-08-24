A felon has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that he was in possession of firearms May 25 when the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on his home in Joplin.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided after a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Nathan R. Spencer, 32, to stand trial on a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 25.
The drug enforcement team located two loaded firearms as well as a small amount of suspected fentanyl in the defendant's home at 810 S. Moffet Ave., according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that Spencer has prior felony convictions for assault and armed criminal action and is thereby prohibited from possessing firearms.
