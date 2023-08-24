A 33-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he chased down and sideswiped his estranged wife's vehicle with her children in it.
Trenton L. Weber, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree child endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Weber's initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 25.
On Jan. 23, Weber purportedly arrived at his estranged wife's residence just as she was leaving with her children. A probable-cause affidavit states that she asked him to leave and that he refused.
She left in her vehicle, and he followed her, sped around her in an effort to block her way and sideswiped her vehicle in the process at the intersection of 21st Street and Porter Avenue. Weber then fled the scene, according to the affidavit.
