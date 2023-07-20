The Jasper County prosecutor's office on Thursday dismissed a felony domestic assault charge on a Joplin man when his girlfriend indicated that she is no longer willing to testify against him in court.
Connor J. Reed, 26, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault, but an assistant prosecutor announced prior to the hearing that the charge was being dropped.
Reed was arrested on the charge Dec. 30 after he threw his girlfriend about a room and put her in a chokehold to the point she almost passed out, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that he was reacting to her having confronted him about a text message from another female she discovered on his phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.