The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed felony domestic assault charges that a Joplin man was facing due to a lack of cooperation on the part of his wife.
Jeremiah A. Webb, 39, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest. Those charges were dismissed when his wife did not show up to testify against him.
Webb was arrested on the charges July 2 following a disturbance at the couple's residence during which he purportedly choked Terry L. Webb, 51, and pulled out clumps of her hair, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Webb fled out the back door of the home as police arrived, but was detained following a brief foot pursuit, according to the affidavit.
