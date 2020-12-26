The city of Joplin will have three collection points for live Christmas trees through Jan. 31.
Residents should bring their tree, completely stripped of all decorations, and place it near the “Christmas Tree Drop-Off” sign posted at one of the following locations:
• Humphrey Park on Utica Street in the Royal Heights area.
• The southwest corner of the parking lot at McIndoe Park at Glendale Road and Jackson Avenue.
• Public Works Center at 1301 W. Second St.
People are welcome to pick up discarded trees at these locations for use in establishing fish habitat. City staff will take remaining trees to a processing site to be chipped.
The Joplin Recycling Center, 1310 W. A St., also accepts items such as gift wrapping paper boxes, bottles, cans, greeting cards, cooking oil and clean packing materials like peanuts and bubble wrap. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Other disposal methods
Most live trees can be chipped and turned into mulch, which residents can use to return organic matter to the soil, said Mark Grueber, a community forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation. As the mulch breaks down, it keeps the soil moist and cool during the summer and warm during the winter.
The trees also make good enhancements to the environment for a variety of wildlife.
“They are great for habitat — place them in a quiet corner of your yard to provide cover for wildlife or stand them up and place bird feeders on them for winter feeding,” Grueber said in a statement.
MDC won't accept discarded Christmas trees this year because of COVID-19 concerns, but residents can still use them to help fish in their own ponds. Conservation officials recommend tying the tree to a cement block and submerging it at a depth of 4 to 7 feet, giving emerging fish easy access to cover.
Individuals with a green thumb can cut boughs and branches from their trees and place them over perennial beds to help protect them from frost and snow. Pine needles are moisture- and mold-resistant thanks to their waxy qualities, according to MDC.
Outdoor lovers also might find a use for old trees.
“Try filling a coffee can or container with needles and small twigs to make an excellent year-round fire starter,” said Danny Moncheski, an MDC community forester, in a statement. “Cover the twigs in melted wax to increase the shelf life and make it more effective.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.