Registration for the 2022 Joplin Memorial Run in underway with 400 people signed up early for the annual event launched to commemorate the 161 lives lost in the 2011 tornado.
The 11th annual Joplin Memorial Run, slated for Saturday, May 7, will start and finish at Cunningham Park, a new location adopted last year. The race events follow a portion of the tornado’s initial path.
The Freeman Joplin Memorial Run is a project of Active Lifestyle Events Inc. and is produced by Rufus Racing. The premiere sponsor of the race is Freeman Health System.
Activities include the Freeman half-marathon, the US Bank four-person half-marathon relay, the Sparklight 10K, the Liberty 5K and the Sign Designs Kid’s Run. Packet pickup is Friday, May 6.
Race officials are pushing for participants to register early before prices increase after March 9.
Prices currently are $70 for Freeman half-marathon, $160 for the US Bank relay, $45 for Sparklight 10K, $40 for the Liberty 5K and $10 for the Sign Designs Kid’s Run. Virtual race options are also available.
The event has over the years attracted thousands of participants from over 25 states and other continents like Australia, Europe and Africa.
“One of the best feelings is to watch all of those runners go by — anywhere from 1,500 to 3,000 people — and everyone starts the race with a smile on their face,” said Bob Brown, Joplin Memorial Run media specialist and master of ceremonies. “You accomplish something when you see that.”
Last year’s event marked the 10-year anniversary of the tornado, one of the deadliest in U.S. history. The EF5 had wind speeds over 200 mph, and it touched down near the junction of Route JJ and West 32nd Street, according to the National Weather Service.
“It was a good moment to hit that 10-year mark and know that we’re going to go forward year after year with this event that benefits Joplin,” Brown said.
Brown said they hope to make this year’s race bigger by adding live entertainment, food options and course changes. The number of racers will not be capped like last year’s event.
“There will be a few course changes, and we’re trying to get more food trucks and a band to play,” Brown said. “We’re the main memorial event for Joplin, and we want to make sure that we produce a quality event for the memorial plus the city of Joplin. It’s our main focus every year.”
Organizers also received several positive comments from participants about the new location in Cunningham Park, which today serves as a tribute to the volunteers who helped rebuild. The original park was destroyed in the 2011 tornado.
“The city of Joplin made sure it was in perfect condition for the event last year, and it was really nice to see,” Brown said. “Everybody liked it because we were more down in the tornado footprint and with this being a memorial run, I think the runners felt that more down in Cunningham Park. We’re coming back to Cunningham, and I think that will probably be our mainstay event site.”
In the past, event proceeds have been donated to the Joplin Humane Society, trail projects, bikes for school children and scholarships for YMCA programs. This year’s charity partner will be announced in February.
Information: https://www.joplinmemorialrun.com.
