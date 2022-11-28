A Joplin Memorial Sculpture honoring the 161 victims of the 2011 Joplin Tornado will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. 7th St.
This sculpture will include the names of the 161 people who lost their lives and will be a permanent memorial.
Families of the victims as well as the Joplin community are invited for the unveiling.
The sculpture will be unveiled by Active Lifestyle Events, Inc., which provides activities for the community, including the annual Joplin Memorial Run, held each year since the tornado.
“This sculpture captures our organization's dream of providing something significant to the community that also honors those we lost on May 22, 2011," Audie Dennis, president of Active Lifestyle Events, said in a statement. "This beautiful sculpture not only honors them, but the banner depicted recognizes the role the runners played in helping this happen. It is a fantastic piece of art, placed on the lawn of our arts and entertainment center that will lead our city into the future.”
Tonya Sprenkle, Active Lifestyle Events treasurer, said in a statement :“It is my heartfelt pleasure to see this permanent sculpture in honor of those that lost their lives that fateful day in May. ... May those that pass by this statue forever remember.”
Active Lifestyle Events, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose primary mission is to receive and administer funds for scientific, educational, civic, athletic, patriotic, cultural, social and charitable purposes, and to encourage and foster active lifestyles in the Joplin community.
Last year's Joplin Memorial Run drew about 1,600 runners.
This year's race will be on Saturday, May 20. It will include a half-marathon, 10K, 5K and Kids Run. Registration is open. Details, fees and a link to register can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/Joplin/FreemanJoplinMemorialRun
