The Joplin Metro Area will top 2,000 COVID-19 cases today -- double the number being reported for the area during the last week of June.
The Joplin City Health Department and the Jasper and Newton county health departments reported 1,999 cases on Tuesday night, and 20 deaths. All Joplin deaths, now standing at 15, have been at Spring River Christian Village, a nursing home.
There were six COVID-19-related deaths for the two-county area as of the end of June.
