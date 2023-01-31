The Joplin School District is closed Tuesday, citing poor road conditions in part of the district.
Other schools that have announced closings on Tuesday include Neosho, Diamond, Seneca and Joplin Area Catholic Schools.
The Missouri Southern State University campus also will close.
Crowder College will close its Neosho, Cassville and McDonald County locations Tuesday. All other locations, including Nevada, Webb City and Joplin, will be open.
