Joplin’s Muir Block has been awarded Best Historic Preservation Project by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc.
The award was presented July 28 during Missouri’s Downtown Revitalization Conference in St. Louis.
The ceremony honors communities, individuals, businesses and organizations from across the state that have completed exemplary work in downtown revitalization.
Located at the southeast corner of Ninth and Main in downtown Joplin, the Muir and Willard buildings were bought and restored by Lori and Jeremy Haun starting in 2016. The Muir was built in 1891, while the Willard, the southern building, was built in 1901.
Lori Haun is also director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
The building, which had been neglected and damaged for decades, is now a mixed-use property housing a bakery and coffee shop, two first-floor residential units, and six upstairs apartments.
The project used federal and state historic tax credits to restore the building’s original features, including the oriel windows, the skylights, and the trim and doors.
The project added modern amenities, such as concrete flooring, granite countertops and stainless appliances.
The Muir Block is part of the Main and Eighth Streets Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
According to Missouri Main Street Connection, “Their vision and dedication have inspired other developers to invest in the 800 and 900 blocks of Main Street, where new buildings have been built or are planned.”
It is the second major honor for the couple and their work.
Earlier this year, the Hauns were recognized with a 2023 Preserve Missouri Award, which recognizes outstanding efforts and projects in historic preservation.
The awards honor a wide variety of projects completed by public, private and nonprofit owners of both residential and commercial rehabilitations.
This year, two projects in Jasper County were honored with a Preserve Missouri Award, the Muir Willard Project in downtown Joplin and the Boots Court Motel in Carthage.
