Joplin's municipal court hearings for defendants not in custody will be postponed until at least April 3.
Hearings will be rescheduled, and defendants will receive a summons in the mail for a new court date. Defendants in custody will have their hearings through videoconferencing.
Anyone wanting to pay a fine can do so through the court office. Online payment is available at municipalonlinepayments.com/Joplinmo, and payments also can be placed in the drop box on the west side of the Justice Building.
Details: 417-627-2930.
