The Joplin History and Mineral Museum is bedecked with holiday decorations for a Victorian Christmas open house to be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
"We'll be offering activities for the kids," said Allen Shirley, president of the Joplin Historical Society. "They will have an opportunity to make their own Christmas ornaments. That will be fun for the kids. We will serve hot cider and Christmas cookies."
The Christmas decorations have been donated. Shirley and his wife have donated a large tree to the museum as well as Victorian-themed ornaments.
"We'll have staff on hand to view the Christmas ornaments. We'll have a big tree in the Schifferdecker Room and decorations in every part of the museum," he said. Hostesses will be on hand to talk about Victorian Christmas traditions.
A jolly special guest has been invited. Shirley said Father Christmas is to be on hand to spread holiday cheer. In addition, there are other special guests invited to provide Christmas music.
While the Schifferdecker Room depicts Joplin life in the Victorian era, there are exhibits of items left behind when Bonnie and Clyde shot their way out of Joplin, a Route 66 display, the National Cookie Cutter Museum, an antique doll collection, a circus room, the Sports Hall of Fame and other displays.
A separate wing of the museum houses the Everett J. Ritchie Tri-State Mineral Museum with world-class mineral specimens from the region's mining era that brought prosperity to Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma.
The museum is located in Schifferdecker Park at 504 Schifferdecker Ave. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
