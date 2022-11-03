Joplin native Jake Heisten has been named the new executive director of MOKAN Partnership, which provides economic development support services to seven counties across three states.
Previously, Heisten served for three years as the executive director of the Neosho Area Business and Industrial Foundation, also known as Grow Neosho.
“That opportunity allowed me to be on the ground floor of economic development in a community with great assets and potential for growth, (and) Neosho has seen many expansion and attraction projects over that time,” he said.
The new MOKAN position “offered me the chance to affect economic development from a regional perspective, which allows for greater use of resources on a wide variety of projects,” he said.
MOKAN focuses economic growth in the Joplin metro area, as well as across state lines in Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas, addressing business retention and expansion within the partnership’s region.
“By doing so, that can allow for existing businesses to invest in the community they are located in,” Heisten said. “We also look to attract additional business and industry to our region; the best way to accomplish that goal is to look at the supply chain of our region’s existing industrial base.”
During last month’s Economic Growth Tour, held annually by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce officials, he was impressed by what he saw, particularly during time spent at Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park on the east side of town.
“While my focus will be on an industrial level, the sites available in the Crossroads industrial park and in Wildwood (Ranch development) are far ahead of many, given the infrastructure investment that has been made over the years,” Heisten said. “When it comes to business attraction, the most important factor is ‘speed to market.’ Given there are so many sites that are ‘shovel ready,’ it really allows for the Joplin area to be well-positioned for additional industrial growth … in the coming years on many levels.”
Travis Stephens, president of the Joplin chamber, said he’s excited to have Heisten overseeing the Joplin region’s economic future.
“Jake has many preexisting relationships built throughout our seven-county region and has a truly intimate understanding of the business climate and culture in our area,” he said. “He has spent 16 years working with businesses, nonprofits and government sectors to drive many new business expansions and attractions, which will be his primary role” as MOKAN director.
Heisten holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Missouri Southern State University; he’s also held a variety of positions throughout his career, including working as a field representative and research assistant for two different Missouri representatives in Congress and the Missouri Senate. The Carthage High School graduate lives in rural Seneca with his wife, Rachel, and four children.
While Joplin serves as the economic engine for the region, regional partnerships are key for widespread growth and prosperity.
“Regional collaboration,” Heisten said, “allows for growth in all sectors — ‘a rising tide raises all ships.’ In today’s world, people are looking for a regional approach. We can all benefit from each other’s successes and continue to build on each other for future success on many levels.”
