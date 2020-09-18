The Joplin parks and recreation department will start offering monthly RecCreation activity kits for children to do from home.
Each kit will feature at least four activities that encourage playing, creating, learning and building. Monthly themes will involve holidays, art, sports, safety and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math). October's kit will feature Halloween-themed activities.
The kit is targeted to children between 4 and 10 years old. Instructions and materials will be included.
A limited number of kits will be available for $10 apiece to be picked up starting Oct. 1.
To register, go to joplinparks.org or call 417-625-4750.
