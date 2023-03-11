Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed was remembered by family, friends and colleagues Saturday as a funny, confident man with an infectious smile and loveable personality at the Joplin Public Training and Safety Center.
The ceremony marked one year since the passing of Reed, 27, and Cpl. Ben Cooper, 46, who were both fatally shot by Anthony Felix while responding to a disturbance call on March 8, 2022.
Reed died of his wounds three days after the shooting.
“Jake was an organ donor, and the reason why his end-of-watch to us is on March 11 is because of the amount of time it takes to find recipients for organs,” said Sam Reed, his younger brother.
“Jake left us on the 8th, but he finished his mission in this world on the 11th, saving others,” he added.
His organs helped save the lives of four people.
Cooper died the day of the shooting.
Officer Rick Hirshey, 54, was also seriously wounded during the incident but has since recovered.
A memorial service honoring Cooper was held at the Public Safety Training Facility on Wednesday, where hundreds of people came to show their support for the men and women in blue. Jake Reed’s service on Saturday was also well attended.
Fellow officers gave hugs and words of encouragement to Reed’s wife, Bayley, whom he married in 2021. During the ceremony, there was no shortage of funny stories about Reed from the ones who loved him and worked with him.
Joplin Police Sgt. John Isenmann shared a story about a pair of pants Reed had tailored, which were too short and too skinny. Isenmann said that Jake could barely bend over in them, and it became a running joke for weeks.
“After a while, every time we would bring it up, he either wouldn’t remember or he would just look at us, and smile, like Jake would do, and say, ‘I made those look good.’ I had the privilege of being Jake’s sergeant, and I’ve supervised a lot of people during my time at Joplin. I can honestly say that he was one of my favorites.”
Sam Reed described his older brother as the most warm-hearted, charismatic, courageous and hilarious man he has ever known. He looked up to his older brother and wanted to be like him — cool, funny and confident. Sam said Jake always knew that he wanted to be a police officer, and it was something that he was born to do.
“My brother gave his life to the Joplin Police Department and Joplin community,” he said. “Those who knew and loved Jake will never stop saying his name. I can promise you that. I can promise that if you had met Jake or even heard a story about him, you’d fall in love with him.”
Sam also shared goofy stories from their childhood, including when Jake had asked their parents for a hunting bow and shot an arrow through the neighbor’s roof, or how he thought he was a professional wakeboarder after using the boat for one season.
Colleagues and former classmates also told comical stories about Jake and remembered him as happy, outgoing and fearless. Jake had goals of becoming a K-9 officer, and Officer Brad Rich, a K-9 handler with Joplin Police, said that he would’ve made a great a handler.
Reed was someone who enjoyed mountain biking, golfing and wakeboarding.
Joplin Detective Logan Bowline remembers Jake as a close friend and a hero. He said they used to go mountain biking together and avoided this one drop that was several feet off the ground. One day, Jake decided to try his hand at the drop, but it went wrong and he cut his leg on a tree.
“He took a nose dive down to the ground but somehow saved it,” said Bowline. “He was then holding on for dear life to avoid crashing, and he would’ve been successful if there had not been one small tree on the side of the trail. It was over. Jake was calling for a Medivac and said that he was done riding.”
Reed, who was a member of the patrol division, began his career with the Joplin Police Department in 2017 after graduating with honors from Missouri Southern State University with degrees in law enforcement and criminal justice administration.
Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland read a proclamation aloud from the Joplin City Council proclaiming March 9 as “Jake Reed Day.”
