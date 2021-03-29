More than 31% of Joplin’s nearly 51,000 residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot since January, city officials announced Monday.
“This is a really good thing,” said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department. The statewide vaccination average is 24.5%. The national average currently sits at 28.2%. “I think that shows that people in the Joplin area are interested in the vaccine,” he said.
According to www.covidvaccine.mo.gov, 15,882 Joplin residents have received at least their first vaccine dose.
Talken said several factors play into why the city possesses such a high percentage of vaccinated population, despite opposition last year from some Joplin residents concerning mask ordinances and pandemic-imposed restrictions.
“We’re very fortunate here to have two large hospitals,” Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin, he said. “The hospitals have put out an amazing amount of vaccine. The other side of that is (that) Joplin has a very good coalition of health care (entities). We meet every week … and discuss who has the vaccine, who needs it, and we work very closely with each other and are willing to transfer vaccines” when needed.
“So I just think it’s a combination of the medical community, the resources that we have here, the team approach here within Joplin and, obviously, the Joplin residents,” he said. “If people were not interested in getting (vaccinated), we could have all the vaccine in the world, and it’s not going to do us any good.
“So far, we’ve been able to fill clinics. We hope that continues.”
One of those clinics will be conducted from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the storm shelter located on the Missouri Southern State University campus. This coincides with the state shifting Monday into the Phase 2 category, which extends vaccine eligibility to 880,000 Missouri residents. State officials will then move quickly into the final phase of their vaccination plan. Phase 3 — in which all adults will be eligible — begins April 9.
There are 19 active cases in Joplin, and just 20 cases recorded in the last seven days, Talken said Monday. Overall, Joplin is averaging three cases a day. That's compared with last fall, when Joplin recorded 86 cases Nov. 11 and, between Nov. 15 and 17, the city's seven-day case average hovered between 50 and 52 cases.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said that "we’re certainly moving in the right direction with our recovery and with vaccinations. It certainly feels like the math is improving.
“In just a few short weeks we’ll have Third Thursday back in downtown Joplin in a very COVID-friendly and very safe way. We’re looking forward to having our downtown bustling again with people enjoying each other.”
While Missouri has seen a 6% decline in cases over the past seven days, the U.S. overall has reported a 7% increase in cases, which could be coinciding with spring break activities taking place across the country.
“I don’t want to predict the future,” Talken said when asked about the likelihood of cases spiking again in the Joplin region due to those activities. “COVID has been very surprising. We hope that doesn’t happen, but we will definitely watch it.
“In the meantime, we still have individuals in the hospital, and we’re still seeing (COVID-19) patients out there, so we always encourage everyone to wash hands, to follow the safety measures, and … it’s not a bad idea to avoid large gatherings and crowds.”
