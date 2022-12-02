Joplin city administrators will provide details Monday night about a study they want to conduct to identify a plan for how to better address homelessness.
The intent, according to a staff report, is to work with the Homeless Coalition and other community partners to organize and leverage resources to reduce homelessness and its impacts on the community.
The Homeless Coalition is a nonprofit organization led by the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Missouri and made up of other area organizations that provide services to those in need through federal, state and local funding, grants and donations. The city of Joplin also participates.
City staff proposes hiring a firm or individual to put together information about the regional picture of issues surrounding homelessness, available relief, and also to assess data and information to identify a plan on what could be done and what services are needed.
That work would entail identification of the types of homelessness in the community, including the reasons for homelessness such as those who are community residents who end up without a home, the reasons for that, and why some transient homeless people come to Joplin.
Robin Smith, of the ESC and president of the Homeless Coalition, said members of the coalition have met with city leaders in the past few months and outlined their roles in providing services to the homeless.
"Our input includes the types of struggles our agencies face when trying to house homeless individuals and families, the types of gaps that exist in those services to best serve the homeless, and the beginning of a discussion to work more efficiently with local cities and governments to address homelessness in our area," Smith said.
Coalition members welcome the prospect of a study for the area to look at how services are provided, to identify housing availability, barriers and unmet needs, and to help come up with a detailed plan to address these needs, Smith said.
"The Homeless Coalition consists of several agencies that all serve area homeless needs, but each one has different ways that they do that," Smith said. "A study could help all of us understand what we are doing well and what we could do better, which is the goal of the city as well as all of our service agencies."
As part of the study, the consultant would be asked to analyze the population counts of homeless individuals conducted by the Homeless Coalition and what priority needs there are among them.
The study should identify the degree of coordination and collaboration in place between service providers and local governments, the capacities of those that provide services and their top priorities, and identify any unmet needs of the people served, according to city documents.
In addition, the report should identify barriers that people encounter in obtaining needed services that could contribute to improving their status. Those would include things such as transportation and child care availability, mental and medical health care, access to food and clothing, case management, and employment and skills training opportunities.
The report also should identify available housing types and related housing services and expected growth in the demand.
City officials say they want to obtain a plan that will provide information on current best practices to provide coordinated services that will reduce the negative impact of homelessness in the city.
The city is working to address homelessness as part of a strategic plan put together in 2020 by the Joplin City Council to address community problems.
Funding for that work will come from use tax revenue that voters approved in 2021 in a ballot measure called "Proposition Action." That money goes to a set of about 40 action plans designed to achieve six council goals set in the strategic plan. Those goals in addition to addressing homelessness include improving community appearance, addressing declining neighborhoods, increasing economic opportunities, reducing crime and increasing safety, and creating and growing resilient revenue to improve city service levels and to maintain infrastructure.
