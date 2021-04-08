Joplin city officials met with those who direct homeless shelter operations for Watered Gardens Ministries on Thursday in preparation for a City Council discussion Monday on community issues related to homelessness.
The meeting included a tour of the Washington Family Hope Center, 1112 E. Second St. The center was established by Watered Gardens to provide housing and support services for homeless mothers and children.
“One of the questions we wanted to ask today is from a policy perspective,” City Manager Nick Edwards said. “Are there things that the city of Joplin should be doing or should not be doing to help address these needs?
“One of the things we learned was there is a need for collaboration, and collaboration in regard to the charity that’s given and making sure we are doing that effectively and efficiently.”
He said officials learned there are standards that other cities have adopted to help prevent homelessness and that some might work for Joplin.
The city also could work with local homeless shelters to educate the public on better ways to give money to benefit those in need rather than handing out money to panhandlers.
“Through the city’s resources, I think we can bring Watered Gardens and the Homeless Coalition and some of the other groups together to have some meaningful dialogue,” Edwards said.
James Whitford, executive director of Watered Gardens, told the city representatives that “what we really have to do is eliminate handouts,” both by government and individuals. That is a model used by the Watered Gardens ministries. Those who seek assistance can work in the Worth Shop to earn goods or services, the city leaders were told. He said that way people go from accepting relief to rehabilitation as productive residents.
There is a difference between giving crisis aid such as food and shelter to someone who is experiencing an emergency and giving handouts to chronic homeless individuals who have made that a way of life, the city officials were told.
Homelessness and community issues involved were identified by the City Council in November as among six goals for the city to work on.
Concerns about homelessness were expressed by a number of people who participated last fall in a listening tour and survey conducted by Edwards on the community’s strengths and weaknesses.
The city manager said city action will be discussed by the council at a work session at 5:45 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
