The city of Joplin will open its tree limb and brush drop-off site from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave., six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.
The free service is for Joplin residents only and has no load limits. Leaves, grass clippings and trash will not be accepted. Commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.
The city’s residential trash service through Republic Services also allows yard waste removal on Joplin residents' regular trash pickup day. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of 4 feet and bundled. Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than 4 inches.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 501 or 564, or 800-431-1507.
