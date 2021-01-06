After last weekend’s ice storm, the city of Joplin will temporarily open its tree limb drop-off site from Thursday through Saturday.
Residents can bring their tree limbs and branches to the site, 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free service is for Joplin residents only. Professional contractors will not be allowed to dump.
The city’s residential trash service through Republic Services allows yard waste removal on residents’ regular trash pickup day. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of 4 feet and bundled. Bundles must be no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than 4 inches.
Joplin residents and landlords may also bring tree limbs, branches and brush to the Republic Services Transfer Station on Old Route 66 in Galena, Kansas. For details and fee amounts, call Republic Services at 620-783-5841.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.