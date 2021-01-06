Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.