Joplin city officials are reminding residents that the city has an ordinance regulating political signs, and that the ordinance will be enforced if a sign is found to be in violation of that ordinance.
The ordinance requires political signs to be less than 8 square feet in area and not more than 5 feet in height. Signs must be located at least 15 feet from the back of curbs, sidewalks or streets, and they may not be placed in public rights-of-way.
Details: KStanton@joplinmo.org, 417-624-0820, ext. 511.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.