Two Southwest Missouri men are charged in federal court with kidnapping a Webb City woman and threatening to kill her and her family unless she recanted her testimony in another criminal case.
Jeffrey Marsh, 32, of Oronogo, and Zaqouri Traves Archer, 31, of Joplin, were charged in U.S. District Court in Springfield on Friday.
The victim's name has not been released.
According to a federal affidavit, the woman — identified as Jane Doe — was staying at a friend’s home in Crawford County, Kansas, because she was hiding from Marsh. She told investigators Marsh was angry because she had reported him as a suspect when her handgun was stolen.
Officers with the Oronogo Police Department executed a search warrant on Marsh’s residence on Jan. 26 and found the woman's stolen handgun in Marsh’s bedroom and returned it to her, according to the affidavit.
On Feb. 2, the woman watched the Super Bowl at her friend’s residence and then went to her car to go to work. When she opened the front passenger door and placed her purse on the seat, Marsh is accused of grabbing her and telling her to get into the vehicle, according to the affidavit. She began screaming and fell to the ground in an attempt to get her handgun out of her purse. She told investigators she then felt the barrel of a firearm placed against the back of her head, and Marsh told her to stop screaming or he would shoot her in the head.
In the meantime, the affidavit says, Archer arrived. He had a stun gun with him and the woman was forced into the front passenger seat, with Marsh in the driver’s seat and Archer in the back passenger seat. Archer placed duct tape over the woman's eyes and face.
While driving around, according to the affidavit, Marsh "shoved the barrel of his handgun in Jane Doe’s mouth and pulled the trigger. The gun made a click, but did not fire. After the click, Marsh chambered a round and shot it outside the vehicle toward a body of water. During the kidnapping, Marsh struck Jane Doe in her left jaw and told her she was going to recant her statements to the police."
At one point Archer left, the affidavit says, and Marsh took the woman to her apartment in Webb City in his vehicle. Marsh held her at gunpoint in her apartment and she was unable to leave that night. Marsh again told her to recant her earlier statement or her, her kids, and her whole family would die. Marsh also told Jane Doe that she needed to make his weapon charges go away or her kids would die, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri.
Early in the morning of Feb. 3, according to the affidavit, Marsh took Jane Doe back to her vehicle so she could go to the Oronogo Police Department to recant her statement. Once at the Oronogo Police Department, the woman tried to recant her statement, but then disclosed her kidnapping. Later that day, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office located her firearm, Marsh’s firearm, and a duct tape roll from a location where they located Archer.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, March was taken into custody on Feb. 5 in Creek County, Oklahoma, on Kansas warrants charging him with aggravated counts of kidnapping, robbery, assault, battery, sexual battery and intimidation of a witness, as well as with being a felon in possession of a firearm, making a criminal threat and theft. The warrants carry a $300,000 bond.
Archer was taken into custody on Feb. 4. He is facing aggravated counts of kidnapping, robbery and intimidation of a witness as well as a theft charge in connection with the crime and remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
"This was an incredibly violent situation where the victim was acquainted with the suspects and able to provide important and timely details to investigators," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said at the time.
According to the statement by Groves, the woman also was sexually assaulted as they drove her to Missouri.
