Strategies to deal with unkempt properties and vacant buildings are among the proposals the Joplin City Council will consider next month in deciding how to deal with properties that need repair and cleaning up the overall appearance of the town.
City Manager Nick Edwards and city staff outlined options at a Feb. 22 work session to deal with those problems. The council will be asked next month to decide which of the options the city should adopt.
A 400-page report, "Joplin Strategic Priorities," lists the action plans developed by city staff to address six goals that the City Council identified in November as priorities for community improvement.
Potential responses to two of those goals, declining neighborhoods and improving community appearance including public properties maintained by the city, were outlined at the work session.
Discussions on the other four goals will take place between March and May, when the city manager wants to complete the overall plan. Those four priorities are to increase economic opportunities for all, address homelessness, reduce crime and increase public safety, and create and grow resilient revenue to improve levels of services offered by the city.
Listening tour
Edwards said the need for the city to develop a plan of action resulted from discussions and surveys of residents and business leaders obtained during a listening tour he conducted last year. There were 1,400 responses to the survey.
"That listening tour was done to engage citizens, to hear from citizens about the needs they have, and about the desires they have for the community — things they want to see improved," the city manager said at the work session.
"I feel strongly, based on the listening tour, that the community wants change, that they want to see improvement in the services and the quality of life that is present here." Edwards said.
He said he also wants to restore the credibility of the city because some people may wonder why the city does not take action on problems seen.
"There are needs all across the community, whether it be vacant buildings or maybe poorly maintained infrastructure. There are things we need to be doing and that we should be doing to offer service to the community," Edwards said. "There is a need for us to improve our trajectory. Private business has continuous improvements to continually refine and improve their service. We're in a similar situation."
Some of the programs will require additional staff positions or equipment as well as capital expense.
Leslie Haase, the city finance director, said that if a use tax were approved, that revenue could be used to pay for the programs and expenses to achieve the council goals. A use tax would be collected on internet or other out-of-state purchases.
"(For) much of this, we have the codes and the ordinances, but we don't have the staff ... to see that all of this happens," she said.
Cleaning up
Ways to improve community appearance, as outlined by Assistant City Manager Dan Pekarek, include:
• Reinstituting an "adopt a street program" that would organize volunteers to clear streets of litter, a program once sponsored by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce that became inactive.
• Recognize a residence and business of the month, intended to develop pride in neighborhoods and businesses to improve appearance of properties.
• Conduct a review of the city's zoning code, which is something the city is already doing. The update is planned to be completed this year, said Troy Bolander, the city's director of planning, development and neighborhoods. He said the code is being updated to include new materials that can be used to enhance exteriors of new buildings.
A review also is being done on the city's sign code to bolster appearance standards, Bolander said. The city's legal staff is looking at that code because of the problems with signs of irregular size that are placed haphazardly and unpermitted signs. The city at one time had a sign enforcement officer and that enforcement made a difference in the appearance of the community by not having temporary signs and hand labeled signs tacked to utility poles and placed at intersections, Bolander said. But, that position was previously cut because of budget constraints.
Code reviews
City staff proposes a review of nonresidential and commercial property maintenance code.
Bryan Wicklund, the city's chief building official, said the current code is not bad, but the process of enforcement is done by responding to complaints rather than surveying neighborhoods for violations. The reason for that is a shortage of city staff, he said. The review would take a closer look at the code and how it is enforced. This code is intended to call attention to buildings that are not being maintained before they become dangerous buildings. Enforcement could help prolong the life of buildings, he said.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone asked what right does the city have to seize or condemn property that is not maintained.
Peter Edwards, city attorney, said the first course of action is to go through the Building Board of Appeals, which can order repairs and monitor them or condemn a building for demolition. The city attorney said seizure of property is not an option used by the city.
Wicklund said the city ordinances allow a building owner to be written a citation and taken to court for not maintaining a building.
Edwards said, in response to a council question, that a property owner who fails to make repairs can be ordered into court where repairs can be enforced or turned over to the city.
Cost for staffing to conduct the enforcement work would be about $50,000.
Neighborhood options
Other neighborhood improvement options to be considered:
• Establish a home repair program to assist homeowners in identifying and repairing vulnerable properties. A revolving fund could be considered to help low-income residents fund home repairs.
Patty Heagel, assistant director of the planning, development and neighborhoods department. said federal funding for home repair programs is drying up. But the city could consider funding its own program or match city funds with any available federal programs.
• Reduce vacant and dangerous buildings.
• Stabilize identified properties to minimize the need for demolition.
• Consider steps to sell or give away vacant lots quickly after the city receives them to get them productive again and back on tax rolls. One could be to establish a Joplin Homeowner Assistance Program, similar to a program used after the 2011 tornado to rebuild homes, which offers incentives to buy homes or build them on empty lots.
• Develop a phased approach to bring multifamily housing into compliance with city codes to improve safety and appearance.
• Institute inspections and permits for rental property to increase safety and maintenance of rental properties.
