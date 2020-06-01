Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland issued the following statement this morning:
"To our citizens,
"Considering recent events around the country I felt the need to address some issues. I, along with every reputable law enforcement officer I have spoken to here and around the country were shocked with the video from Minneapolis and death of George Floyd. It evokes a visceral response of disgust, disbelief and anger.
"Those actions that the world witnessed do not in any way align with the values or ethics of the Joplin Police Department. Our training, policies and procedures are in direct conflict with those actions. We remain committed to serving every member of this community with professionalism and respect. We will always support the constitutional rights of our citizens to voice their concerns in a peaceful manner and to have their voices heard.
"Our primary mission as a department is to provide a safe environment for all our citizens, businesses and our visitors. We cannot accomplish that without the assistance of our entire community."
Sincerely,
Police Chief Sloan Rowland
